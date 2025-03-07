  • Services

Galway driving test centres on both ends of scale for wait times

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway is home to both the longest and shortest driving test wait times.

Carnmore had the longest wait time for a driving test in the country in February, standing at 32 weeks on average.

While Clifden had the shortest wait time in the country in January, at 15 weeks.

People looking to scrap their L-plates in the city are usually waiting longer than most for a test.

The average wait time at Westside so far this year is between 24-28 weeks.

Meanwhile, people in Loughrea and Tuam fair a little better, with average wait times of between 16-18 weeks so far this year.

Outside of Galway, the shortest wait times can also be found in Nenagh, Tralee and Castlebar.

