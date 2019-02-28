Galway drivers pay the penalty

Galway drivers are second only to their Wexford counterparts when it comes to disregarding the rules of the road – with one in five managing to notch up penalty points in 2017, according to CSO figures.

Nationally, the rate of drivers with an endorsement on their licence averages at around one in six – but Galwegians have gone one better and topped-out at 20.5 per cent in December 2017.

Only drivers in Ireland’s Sunny South East were bigger offenders, with 21.5 per cent in Wexford ending the year with points on their licence.

In all, almost 33,000 Galway drivers had points on their licence – 24,300 at the lower end of the scale with three points; 7,382 with four to six points; and heading towards a disqualification, 1,314 had seven or more points.

There are 160,586 licence holders in County Galway – well over half the total number of 290,895 licensed drivers in the West of Ireland.

Counties faring better than Galway included Leitrim and Louth – with drivers in the Donegal carrying the least number of points of the 26 counties.

For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune.

Get the Connacht Tribune Live app

The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.