  • Services

Services

Galway dominates podium at national business awards

Published:

Galway dominates podium at national business awards
Share story:

Three Galway companies have been placed in the top 10 at this year’s IDEATE Ireland Business competition.

All 10 finalists took part in a 10-week mentoring and support programme before winners were chosen.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The overall winner was RegenoMac, led by Dr Cormac Flynn of the University of Galway.

The company, which is developing an injection to treat certain kinds of vision loss, claimed a €10,000 prize.

University of Galway’s Dr Maria Galve Villa earned €7,000 after placing second for her business Neuropause Medical, who are developing an ultrasound device to lessen the symptoms of menopause.

Meanwhile Shergard, which is a digital platform for horse racing training businesses, placed in the top 10 and took part in the 10-week programme.

The post Galway dominates podium at national business awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Local TD describes energy poverty as ‘urgent concern’ affecting one third of Irish households

Roscommon/Galway TD Denis Naughten says energy poverty is an urgent concern in Ireland that is ne...

no_space
Galway Garden Festival to get underway at Claregalway Castle

This year’s Galway Garden Festival is getting underway at Claregalway Castle this weekend. ...

no_space
Galway native named regions Carer of the Year

Galway-based carer Walter Turnbull has been named the region’s Comfort Keepers Homecare Car...

no_space
Minister praises local distillery for environmental sustainability and innovation

Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett, has praised Ahascragh Distillery ...

no_space
Eamon Ryan says Western Rail Corridor should get same priority as Finglas Luas line

Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan says he believes the Western Rail Corridor should get the same prio...

no_space
Over half million for capital works on Aran Islands and Inishbofin

Funding of over half a million has been announced for capital works on the Aran Islands and Inish...

no_space
Fundraiser launched for new playground in Letterfrack – with “win a Christmas” as top prize

A fundraiser with a unique twist has been launched in Connemara – offering one person the c...

no_space
Local councillor calls for NTA intervention as Citylink pull evening service from Galway to Ballinasloe

Citylink will no longer provide the 6:30 departure on the 763 service from Galway to Ballinasloe....

no_space
Plans to demolish derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace with housing estate

Plans have been lodged to knock two derelict homes in Ahascragh and replace them with a small hou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up