Three Galway companies have been placed in the top 10 at this year’s IDEATE Ireland Business competition.

All 10 finalists took part in a 10-week mentoring and support programme before winners were chosen.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The overall winner was RegenoMac, led by Dr Cormac Flynn of the University of Galway.

The company, which is developing an injection to treat certain kinds of vision loss, claimed a €10,000 prize.

University of Galway’s Dr Maria Galve Villa earned €7,000 after placing second for her business Neuropause Medical, who are developing an ultrasound device to lessen the symptoms of menopause.

Meanwhile Shergard, which is a digital platform for horse racing training businesses, placed in the top 10 and took part in the 10-week programme.

The post Galway dominates podium at national business awards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.