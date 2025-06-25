Galway doctor honoured for innovation that slashed waiting lists for treatment

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
A Galway doctor has been recognised for her work on a groundbreaking innovation to improve the lives of people with a potentially serious sleep disorder.
Dr Laura Piggott from Gort, who is Specialist Registrar in Respiratory Medicine at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, received a CEO’s Special Award for her project ‘Virtual Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Identifier Pathway: A Whole New World?’ at the annual HSE Spark Summit in Dublin.
Already succeeding in slashing waiting times for people with the conditions to get the help they need, it was one of 12 innovative solutions to healthcare challenges recognised
The event celebrates the creativity and ingenuity of frontline healthcare professionals, bringing together international experts, policymakers, and local innovators to explore latest advancements in healthcare innovation.
The HSE Spark Award winners show just some of the ways that using existing resources in different ways, can massively improve processes and reduce pressure on healthcare professionals.
Virtual Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Identifier Pathway: A Whole New World? is a digital programme to identify and manage sleep apnoea, a debilitating respiratory condition in patients.
It has reduced average patient waiting times from three years to five and a half months, with average cost saving per patient of €1,000 to the HSE.
Speaking at the Summit, Dr Piggott said: “It was an honour to represent St James’s Hospital and our Sleep Medicine team at this year’s SPARK Summit, where we were recognised for our Digital Obstructive Sleep Apnoea Identifier Pathway — a solution designed to tackle the unacceptable wait times faced by patients with this common and often debilitating condition.
“From the outset, we’ve prioritised quality of care, patient safety, and user experience. By combining symptom questionnaires with high-quality home sleep tests, patients can now be assessed promptly—without ever needing to leave their homes.
“Through the myPatientSpace app, we’ve already reviewed over 150 patients via video consultation. With traditional sleep clinic waiting times often stretching beyond two years, it’s clear that simply doing things better isn’t enough—we need to do things differently.
“This digital innovation offers a practical approach to faster diagnosis and treatment. We hope to see similar solutions adopted across other clinics and specialties suited to digital care.
“I would encourage anyone with an idea to go and talk to SPARK. None of this would have been possible without their support and encouragement.”
Caitriona Heffernan, HSE Spark Innovation Lead, said: “This unique event showcases the ingenuity of frontline healthcare professionals who, every day, are transforming the way we think, work, and care through innovative solutions.”
Pictured: Dr Laura Piggott, Specialist Registrar in Respiratory Medicine at St. James’s Hospital, and Ciara Gormley, Customer Success Manager at MyPatientSpace, with the ‘Virtual Obstructive Sleep Apnoea (OSA) Identifier Pathway: A Whole New World?’ project.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Junior Minister to officially open refurbished and repurposed Portumna Courthouse
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMJunior Minister and Galway East TD Seán Canney is to ...
County Galway JPC had little impact in tackling rural crime
A regular forum – now cancelled – which used to provide a platform for questions and answers betw...
Connemara community charts a brighter future
Community leaders in northwest Connemara have launched a five-year roadmap for the area – plottin...
Just 110 affordable homes for Co. Galway between 2025 and 2026
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway County Council plans to deliver just 110 affor...
Equipment donated to Roscommon hospital in memory of Glenamaddy’s Seán Donelon
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMEquipment has been donated to the Department of Psych...
University of Galway seeks Gaeltacht families for multilingual study
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMUniversity of Galway is seeking families living in Ga...
Problematic watermains saga in North Galway described as "fiasco"
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA long-running saga over problematic watermains in No...
More than 400 people on waiting list for Home Care in Galway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM410 people are on a waiting list for Home Care in Gal...
Tuam man appeals against sentence for money laundering
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Tuam man who sought the help of a crime boss to col...