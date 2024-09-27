  • Services

Galway Docklands Festival to get underway this weekend

Published:

Galway Docklands Festival to get underway this weekend
This year’s Galway Docklands Festival will get underway this weekend.

This year’s event, organised by Galway Hooker Sailing Club, coincides with the RNLI’s Open Day, as the organisation marks 200 years of service.


The festival takes place this Saturday from midday to 4PM at Galway Bay Seafoods, and includes boat tours, food tastings and family activities.

Collette Furey, of Galway Hooker Sailing Club, says there will be something for everyone.

