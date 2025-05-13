Galway Divisional Gardaí host 5th Garda Youth Awards

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway Divisional Gardaí have hosted the 5th Garda Youth Awards. They celebrate and acknowledge young people aged between 13 and 21 and recognise the very positive contribution that they are making in their communities in Galway city and county.

Young people were nominated from all corners of the Galway City and county – some for their goodwill and contribution to society and others for their courage, bravery and resilience in overcoming emotional and physical trauma in their young teenage years.

Guests on the night were welcomed by Juvenile Liaison Officer, Garda Ciara Moran; Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche of the Galway Division; George Osborne, Regional Manager of Awards Sponsor SuperValu, and Chairperson of the Youth Awards Committee, Inspector Tom Waters.

The large gathering included retired Judge Mary Fahy, who was part of the judging panel alongside Superintendent Damian Flanagan and George Osborne.

Due to her sporting commitment with Galway Ladies football team, special guest Louise Ward was regrettably absent and sent on her congratulations to each young person.

There were three categories, on the night: Individual, Group, and Special Achievement and each young person and group were presented with a certificate of merit for their achievements.

Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche said: “The young people in the Galway Garda Division never cease to amaze me. This awards ceremony is an opportunity for us, An Garda Síochána, to showcase the talent among our young people. It serves to educate, not just their peers, but the wider community and the media of just what our young people can achieve and will continue to achieve into the future. It reminds us of the importance of empowering our young people to explore their interests and potential. Tonight, we celebrate these talents and their abilities as leaders.”

The overall winners of each category announced on the night were:

INDIVIDUAL AWARD WINNER: Jack Sweeney

Jack is a 5th Year student in Merlin College, and was nominated by Linda McDonagh, Deputy Principal, Merlin College.

Merlin College is extremely proud of this young man, with Jack bringing pride to his community and school through his achievements in football. He has represented both Galway United and Ireland at underage level. He recently scored a hat trick versus Northern Ireland and was named Man of the Match.

In September 2024 with Galway u17s academy, he scored a hat trick in four games in a row, a remarkable feat. He regularly gives his time to coach younger students in his school and community, sharing skills and encouraging participation, regardless of background.

He never seeks praise or recognition, he is just driven by an inner desire to give back. Jack leads by example, balancing his studies, training schedules, and sporting demands.

A member of the Traveller community, he is breaking down barriers and inspiring change, he has been described as “an inspiration, and a truly outstanding young leader”.

GROUP AWARD WINNER: Connemara Intergenerational Youth Volunteers.

This group was nominated by Marie Feeney and Fr James Ronayne. It comprises about 20 young people who volunteered their time in organising a community Youth Archaeology Mass on Omey Island for all generations of the community of North West Connemara, which attracted more than 1,000 people.

Additionally, the young people designed a colourful garden for Clifden Day Care Centre. The vibrant garden project has brought colour and joy to patients and staff alike.

This inspiring group of youths has embodied the true spirit of volunteerism by their selfless dedication to their local community. They gave their time, energy and creativity generously and expected no reward. Their humility and quiet dedication is a powerful example of what it means to serve others.

For the two projects, they engaged all local organisations: pastoral care teams, Cleggan Coast & Rescue, Forum Adolescent Project, Connemara School Completion, An Garda Síochána, Clifden Hospital, local farmers and landowners. In turn, a true sense of community spirit was fostered with the two initiatives reflecting their innate desire of care, compassion and wanting to bring a smile to those who need it the most.

Their actions showcase young people in a positive manner and showed they can contribute to society in a positive and meaningful manner, making a real difference. These young people are now seen as powerful role models in their local communities.

SPECIAL ACHIEVEMENT AWARD WINNER: Tomás McLoughlin

Tomás was nominated by Sarah Conneally, Teacher, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir. He is an inspirational 2nd Year student at Coláiste Bhaile Chláir. He faces many challenges every day due to cerebral palsy. He is a wheelchair user, but does not let this define or prevent him from getting involved and participating.

Tomás is an integral part of the school community – he is actively involved in the Junior school council and school GAA teams, always seen on the sideline, encouraging and willing his team mates on. And he is never shy in offering his ‘tuppence worth’ to the half time talk! He is an avid GAA fan, supporting his beloved Corofin and Galway. He is, indeed, known far and wide in GAA circles, by every county player, manager and referee. He loves good conversation, deconstructing weekend games and analyzing and discussing player performances.

He has been described as an ‘inspirational character’, his voice is his greatest strength and his love for conversation. He always has a smile on his face and continues to put the good side out, even though he has his own struggles. Anyone who knows Tomás is inspired by his strength of character and his ability to take on new challenges.