Galway Division had highest number of Gardaí injured on duty last year

Life on the ‘thin blue line’ in Galway is becoming more dangerous according to new figures that reveal three dozen members of An Garda Síochána locally were injured after being assaulted on duty last year.

The Garda figures highlighted that the Galway Division had the highest number of Gardaí injured while on duty of any of the 21 Garda divisions in the State.

Some 43 Gardaí were injured on duty in the Galway Division last year, including 36 who were assaulted.

A spokesperson for Galway Gardaí confirmed that the figures indicated an “increase in absence related to injury on duty”.

“This is a reflection of the unpredictable and dangerous nature of frontline duties undertaken by Gardaí nationwide,” the local Garda spokesperson said.

The Force declined to comment specifically on the data released to the Irish Independent, in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request, but it insisted “the welfare of all staff in An Garda Síochána is of paramount importance to Garda management”.

The spokesperson said the Garda Commissioner Justin Kelly was on record “as highlighting the physical danger and associated risks to health that comes as part of being a member of An Garda Síochána and working to keep people and communities safe”.

In addition to the physical danger, shift work, long hours of duty and working outdoors often during poor weather conditions also added to potential health risks for members, the spokesperson said.

But they added that An Garda Síochána was “fortunate to have highly motivated, professional and public service-centred employees”.

Four Garda stations in other parts of the country are currently piloting use of tasers, and body-cameras, which Gardaí said have been shown to “be effective in de-escalating potentially violent attacks” on its members.