A local designer will tomorrow be showcased at Ireland’s biggest fashion show

Emerald and Wax, founded by Galway city based Virtue Shine, will feature at the 10th annual ARC Fashion Show at the RDS in Dublin

The pieces are inspired by African wax prints contained in her grandmother’s fabric warehouse in Ghana.

The ARC Fashion show raises funds for the ARC Caner Support Centres, which offer free support services for cancer patients.