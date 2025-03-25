  • Services

Galway derelict site register described as "total joke"

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway’s derelict site register has been described as a “total joke” at a meeting at County Hall this week.

Councillor Jimmy McClearn said no other conclusion could be drawn when the Shannon Oaks Hotel in Portumna is classified as not derelict.

The issue was first raised by Councillor Geraldine Donohue, who said if we’re serious about the housing crisis, we have to get real about dereliction.

At present, there are just 5 properties on the County Council register for dereliction.

And Councillor Donohue says everyone knows that’s not a true reflection.

