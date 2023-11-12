Galway Deputy says homecare crisis leaving people in “God’s hands”
The crisis in the homecare sector is leaving people in “God’s hands” at times.
That’s according to Galway East Deputy Sean Canney, who says the system isn’t working and many people are only getting a fraction of the hours awarded.
He told the Dáil he’d been contacted by an 85 year old, who was told there was no replacement available when his home care worker wasn’t available.
Deputy Canney argued something is fundementally wrong when an elderly man who needs help with his medicine is being left in “God’s hands”.
He said Sláintecare is supposed to be about keeping people in their own communities and out of long-term care – but claimed that’s just not happening.
Deputy Canney also said when it comes to carers allowance, there must be an increase in the number of hours someone can work, without impacting on their benefit.
