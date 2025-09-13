  • Services

Galway Deputy calls for increased pre budget funding to improve footpath infrastructure

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Fine Gael TD for Galway East Pete Roche has called on the Government to increase funding for all grant schemes related to the construction, repair and upgrading of footpaths across Galway and the wider country ahead of Budget 2025.

Deputy Roche is seeking the creation of a dedicated funding category that will enable local authorities and communities to deliver projects efficiently and safely in relation to community works, including footpath improvements.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Roche said that despite the best efforts of local councils, funding falls way short of what is required.

