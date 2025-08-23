Galway Deputy asks Minister to intervene on situation regarding school transport for Colaiste Na Coiribe.

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Galway Deputy has asked the Minister with direct responsibility for School Transport to intervene with the Department of Education towards sanctioning a further Bus Service for students attending Colaiste na Coiribe.

It has emerged that some pupils had enrolled in the school only to find that no transport had been provided.

Speaking to Galway Bay FM News, Deputy Connolly, who is the Fianna Fail Spokesperson on Further and Higher Education, said that several parents had contacted him on the issue and had been in touch with Minister Michael Moynihan.