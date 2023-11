Galway city dentist Dr Mohammed Ali Al-Zayne has been named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year 2023 for Connacht/Ulster.

Dr Mohammed is based at Devon Park Dental and has been recognised for exceptional commitment to providing compassionate dental care.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The judging panel felt that he went above and beyond in addressing one patient’s oral health problems without charging any fees beyond what the Medical Card would cover.

James Loftus, a patient of Dr. Mohammed, outlined the quality service that he received.

The post Galway dentist named Colgate Caring Dentist of the Year for Connacht/Ulster appeared first on Galway Bay FM.