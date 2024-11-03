Galway delight on achieving official recognition as Gaeltacht Schools

A host of Galway pupils, students and teachers were among the representatives of 101 primary and 19 post-primary schools in Gaeltacht language planning areas celebrating across the country as they achieved formal recognition as Gaeltacht Schools last week.

They were all graduates of the Gaeltacht School Recognition Scheme – a cornerstone of the Policy on Gaeltacht Education, to support the use of Irish in Gaeltacht communities and to promote the Irish language by strengthening Irish-medium educational provision in Gaeltacht language-planning areas.

The Scheme provides an opportunity for schools in Gaeltacht language-planning areas to seek recognition as Gaeltacht Schools.

Schools must meet specific language-based criteria to achieve this recognition. Additional targeted supports are provided to schools to support them in implementing the Scheme.

Successful schools are then entitled to a range of supports, including language support hours for Irish based on school enrolment; an annual €1,200 grant to purchase Irish language teaching resources, and the sharing of best practice.

Minister for Education, Norma Foley congratulated all of the schools on their achievement in gaining recognition as Gaeltacht Schools.

“I would like to pay special tribute to Scoil Tigh Nan Dooley, a special school located in An Cheathrú Rua, which has also achieved Gaeltacht School status,” she said.

“Gaeltacht Schools have reached an important milestone in achieving this recognition. A great deal of work has been done by the staff and leaders of the schools, as well as their students, to achieve recognition.

“I would also like to mention the support of the local language planning officers for the part they played in the process. Schools have also received significant support from the wider community to ensure that a high standard of Irish-medium education is provided across the curriculum.”

Pictured: Cúla4 and TG4 star Niamh Ní Chróinín takes a large selfie of students and teachers from over 40 schools in Galway and Meath who attended the Scoil Ghaeltachta award presentation by the Department of Education at the Connemara Coast Hotel last week. Photos: Seán Ó Mainnín.