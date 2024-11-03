Galway delight on achieving official recognition as Gaeltacht Schools

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 2 minutes read
A host of Galway pupils, students and teachers were among the representatives of 101 primary and 19 post-primary schools in Gaeltacht language planning areas celebrating across the country as they achieved formal recognition as Gaeltacht Schools last week.
They were all graduates of the Gaeltacht School Recognition Scheme – a cornerstone of the Policy on Gaeltacht Education, to support the use of Irish in Gaeltacht communities and to promote the Irish language by strengthening Irish-medium educational provision in Gaeltacht language-planning areas.
The Scheme provides an opportunity for schools in Gaeltacht language-planning areas to seek recognition as Gaeltacht Schools.
Schools must meet specific language-based criteria to achieve this recognition. Additional targeted supports are provided to schools to support them in implementing the Scheme.
Successful schools are then entitled to a range of supports, including language support hours for Irish based on school enrolment; an annual €1,200 grant to purchase Irish language teaching resources, and the sharing of best practice.
Minister for Education, Norma Foley congratulated all of the schools on their achievement in gaining recognition as Gaeltacht Schools.
“I would like to pay special tribute to Scoil Tigh Nan Dooley, a special school located in An Cheathrú Rua, which has also achieved Gaeltacht School status,” she said.
“Gaeltacht Schools have reached an important milestone in achieving this recognition. A great deal of work has been done by the staff and leaders of the schools, as well as their students, to achieve recognition.
“I would also like to mention the support of the local language planning officers for the part they played in the process. Schools have also received significant support from the wider community to ensure that a high standard of Irish-medium education is provided across the curriculum.”
Pictured: Cúla4 and TG4 star Niamh Ní Chróinín takes a large selfie of students and teachers from over 40 schools in Galway and Meath who attended the Scoil Ghaeltachta award presentation by the Department of Education at the Connemara Coast Hotel last week. Photos: Seán Ó Mainnín.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Nursing homes remain under control of HSE
The Health Service Executive remains in charge of two Galway nursing homes whose registrations we...
Gold medal winner is headliner as ATU Galway hosts evening on the environment
Award-winning garden designer and 2024 Bloom Gold medal recipient Leonie Cornelius is among the d...
Roads budget is a fraction of what’s needed
A local Councillor has lashed the lack of state funding for safety measures at accident blackspot...
University of Galway student awarded prestigious mathematics prize
A fourth year student at University of Galway has been awarded the prestigious 2024 Hamilton Priz...
Medtronic Mission Maker supports organisations working to improve health outcomes
One of Galway’s best-known charities received a welcome fillip to funds recently with its selecti...
Alf the giant newt draws thousands — but lack of parade disappoints many
There has been widespread criticism of the absence of a parade at this year’s Macnas Halloween sp...
Almost 600 student beds in new Terryland complex
By Brendan Carroll Almost 600 student bedrooms will be provided in a major new apartments dev...
United to wrap up encouraging league campaign against struggling Bohs
By Mike Rafferty FROM humble beginnings back in mid-February when Galway United started their ...
Champions Corofin chalk up 23rd title with comfortable final win over Maigh Cuilinn
Corofin 2-9 Maigh Cuilinn 0-9 By John Fallon at Tuam Stadium THIRTY years ago Tuam Stars...