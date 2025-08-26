Galway delegation strengthens Washington County ties on US visit

-
-
A Galway County Council delegation last week met with local government officials in Washington County, Wisconsin, as part of a 22-year-old twinning relationship between the two counties.
Located north of Milwaukee, Washington County has a population of about 140,000 and has been twinned with Galway since 2003.
The meeting in West Bend was part of a wider programme of tourism, cultural and economic development engagements in the United States, led by Leas-Chathaoirleach Cllr Mary Hoade and Chief Executive Liam Conneally.
The group also includes Cllrs Michael Regan and Mogie Maher, and Director of Infrastructure Development Uinsinn Finn.
Jeffrey D. Schleif, Chairperson of the Washington County Board, received a presentation from the delegation.
“Our twinning with Washington County has opened doors for Galway in so many ways,” said Cllr Hoade.
“It strengthens tourism links, creates opportunities for economic development, and allows us to share ideas on public policy and community infrastructure.
“Most importantly, it deepens the cultural connection between our counties, fostering friendships and mutual understanding that benefit both communities well into the future,” she added.
The delegation travelled on through Illinois and Wisconsin over the weekend to meet government, tourism, cultural and business leaders.
The centrepiece of the trip is Galway’s participation in Milwaukee Irish Fest, billed as the world’s largest Irish cultural event, which attracts more than 120,000 visitors annually.
The council delegation, involved for more than three decades, are promoting Galway as a visitor destination and will also attend the Chicago Irish Fest this weekend.
In Chicago, the programme includes a City Hall briefing on the Green Social Housing strategy, meetings with business networks, tours of urban renewal projects, and an event hosted by the Irish American Heritage Center.
Pictured: Liam Conneally, Chief Executive of Galway County Council; Jeffrey D. Schleif, Chairperson of the Washington County Board; and Leas-Chathaoirleach Cllr Mary Hoade at a meeting between the Washington County Board and a Galway County Council delegation marking the 22-year twinning of the two counties.
