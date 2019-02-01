Galway dealt a blow with loss of 75 jobs

Galway City Tribune – Galway was dealt a major blow this week, with 75 jobs lost across five well-known businesses – one of which had been trading for more than half a century.

The landmark Galleon restaurant in Salthill has closed its doors after more than 53 years in operation, while its two sister ‘Salt’ restaurants have also ceased trading.

Callers to the Galway City Tribune this week complained they have no way of contacting the three restaurant businesses to redeem gift vouchers which had been bought and received as Christmas presents.

Meanwhile, city centre sports retail outlet Footlocker closed yesterday (Thursday), while staff at jewellery chain H Samuel have been told the business will shut down at the end of this month. In total, it is understood that around 75 jobs have been lost across the five businesses.

The Ignition Group (which operates the Galleon and Salt) and Footlocker’s head office in the UK did not respond to queries from the Galway City Tribune. Meanwhile, calls to the Signet Group (which owns H Samuel) went unanswered.

