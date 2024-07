A Galway father is calling for helmets to be made mandatory for e-scooter users after his son was badly injured in an accident.

Tom Lynksey, who lives in Renmore, says his 16 year old made a trip to the local shop, and was initially wearing a helment.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

But after realising he had forgotten something, he travelled back – this time without a helment.

He was travelling too fast and suffered a “speed wobble” which threw him off.

He broke his collarbone and elbow, and hit his head, later suffering a seizure in an ambulance.

Tom told Galway Talks he thought this son was going to die – but the whole ordeal has shown him that helmets are vitally important.

The post Galway dad calls for mandatory helmets for e-scooters after son badly hurt in accident appeared first on Galway Bay FM.