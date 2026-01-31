Galway cyclists prepare to join in marathon charity trek to Lourdes

A group of Galway cyclists are preparing for a marathon mission to Lourdes – to raise funds for a local charity that provides supported pilgrimage holidays to the shrine for people with additional needs.

The cycle, in aid of the Rise and Shine Trust, commences in Chartres in North Central France on Saturday, March 28, covering almost 900 kilometres to Lourdes – but that’s not half enough for two of the group!

Therese Murphy intends cycling from Abbey to Lourdes and Pat Murphy will be starting from Ardrahan, linking up with the team in Chartres to bring their route to around 1,400 kilometres.

The local group – part of an overall contingent of almost 100 – is completed by Gerry Larkin from Abbey and fellow Seven Springs cycling club members former Minister and now Cycling Ireland President Ciaran Cannon and his wife Niamh Lawless, who are now living in Kinvara.

The main cycle will take the group from Chartres to Orleans on the first day, with subsequent stages from Orleans to Tours, Tours to Poitiers, Poitiers to Angouleme, Angouleme to Libourne, Libourne to Mont de Marsan and finally Mont de Marsen to Lourdes, to arrive on Good Friday, April 3.

They are all raised funds for the Rise and Shine Trust – headquartered in Kilcuan, Clarinbridge – an independent, self-funding, national, inclusive and volunteer-led charity that provides supported pilgrimage holidays for people with additional needs as well as offering respite for their families.

The trust started in 1972 when a group of volunteers brought 14 young people with special needs on a pilgrimage holiday to Lourdes; members have travelled every year since and now bring over 400 young people with additional needs on holiday every easter.

The work of the trust is primarily financed by volunteer fundraisers as well as through the local auction, donations and card draw.

In advance of the cycle itself, each Sunday members of Seven Springs Cycling Club assemble in McInerney’s Supervalu carpark and cand can be seen cycling the roars of East, South and North Galway in their distinctive red club gear.

In addition to this, the cyclists preparing for the trip to Lourdes train a minimum of two additional days per week. There will be close to one hundred cyclists undertaking this charity cycle from around the country of which there are twenty first-time cyclists.

The cycle to be undertaken by Therese and Gerry would not be possible were it not for the very generous financial support from members of the local community, businesses and committee members, who supported the various fundraising events.

The cheque presentation to the Rise and Shine Trust took place in Abbey Community Centre recently.

Finally, on Sunday, February 8, the Rise and Shine cyclists will be stopping for refreshments in Abbey Community Centre at 11am.

Members of the local community are welcome to have some refreshments, greet and meet some of the cyclists undertaking the trip to Lourdes.

Pictured: Launching the Rise and Shine Trust Cycle to Lourdes were (front – from left) cyclist Gerry Larkin; Abbey Community Centre Chairman Frank Conroy; Bernadette Connolly, National Co-ordinator of the Rise and Shine Trust; James McHugh, Kilcuan Manager and Rise and Shine Trust cycle organiser; cyclists Therese Murphy and Ciaran Cannon, President Cycling Ireland, with (back) Olive Lynch, Cllr Moegie Maher, Ray Roche, Pat Dolan, Siobhán Geraghty, Noel Hynes and Joe Connors.