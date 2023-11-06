  • Services

Galway Cycling Campaign to hand out free lights in the city

Published:

Galway Cycling Campaign to hand out free lights in the city
Galway Cycling Campaign will be handing out free lights this evening as part of the Light Up Your Bike initiative.

The campaign will be at Ward’s corner shop by the Canal Road Junction from 5:30 to 6:30 this evening.


The campaign is funded in partnership with Galway City Council.

Reg Turner, Chair of the Galway Cycling Campaign explains why it’s so important to have a good bike light:

