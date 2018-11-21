Galway Cycling Campaign says greenway strategy is inherently unlawful

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The government’s new 53-million euro Greenway Strategy is “inherently unlawful.”

That’s according to the Galway Cycling Campaign which says the strategy conflicts with EU directives on how to protect the environment.

The group says the Department of Transport appears to be trying to connect greenway provision with the construction of new roads.

It says, in many cases, the construction of new roads is unnecessary because existing infrastructure can be adapted for use as a greenway.

