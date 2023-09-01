Galway COVID-19 cases drop after early August hike

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 cases in Galway has dropped, following a hike at the start of August

In the first week of last month, there were 67 confirmed cases, while there have been 25 cases in the past week.

The decrease is also being seen across the country, with a 15 percent drop in confirmed cases since last week.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the majority of cases are in the 75-84 age group.