Galway COVID-19 cases drop after early August hike
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – The number of COVID-19 cases in Galway has dropped, following a hike at the start of August
In the first week of last month, there were 67 confirmed cases, while there have been 25 cases in the past week.
The decrease is also being seen across the country, with a 15 percent drop in confirmed cases since last week.
According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, the majority of cases are in the 75-84 age group.
More like this:
Galway has country’s third highest number of spare rooms in houses
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway has the country’s third highest number of spare room...
Galway city has lowest proportion of adults living with parents
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway city has the lowest proportion of adults who are still liv...
Bus Eireann expands city school transport to Rosscahill
Galway Bay fm newsroom – School transport for children travelling to and from schools in t...
High volume of objections to planned new housing estate in Athenry
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A high volume of local objections have been made against a planne...
Hildegarde Naughton on site at EP to oversee HSE harm reduction services for drug use
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway West TD, and Chief Whip Hildegarde Naughton will be on sit...
End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city is sold
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city&...
End of an era as iconic Treasure Chest in city to close down
Galway Bay fm newsroom – It’s the end of an era after confirmation that Galway city&...
Bigger Oyster Festival to bring tourist boom for Galway
Organisers of the Galway Oyster Festival will extend the tent on Nimmo’s Pier in anticipation of ...
Galway CIty Council’s U-turn on Roscam road scheme
Works recommenced this week on the long-running saga that is Roscam Active Travel Scheme – having...