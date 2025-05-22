  • Services

Galway County LGFA players open new Lidl in Claregalway

Published:

Galway County LGFA players open new Lidl in Claregalway
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County LGFA players Nicola Ward, Kate Slevin and Kate Geraghty have officially opened the new Lidl store in Claregalway.

The supermarket cost 7 million euro to build and has created 30 jobs.

It features a solar PV system that will generate more than 20% of the building’s energy requirements.

To mark the opening, the store team donated €1,000 in Lidl vouchers to Anam Croí and Claregalway National School.

 

