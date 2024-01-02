Galway County house prices enter 2024 8% higher than 2023

House prices in County Galway are 8 percent higher heading into 2024 than they were entering 2023.

While in Galway City, prices in the final three months of 2023 were 4% higher than a year previously.





The average price of a home in the city is now €366,000, while it’s €280,000 in the county.

It means Galway City prices are higher than the national average of €320,000.

Pat Davitt, Chief Executive with Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers, says even when people can prove they have the money to buy, banks aren’t taking notice.

