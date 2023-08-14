Galway County Digital Graveyard project officially launched in Letterfrack
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council has officially launched its Digital Mapping Project in Letterfrack.
The new digitised system contains information and data of almost 40 cemeteries, which is now on the county council website.
Our reporter Mairtin O Cathain reports from the launch in Connemara:
