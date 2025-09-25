Galway County Council’s StoryMaps Project wins eGovernment award

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council’s StoryMaps Project has won an eGovernment award

It has digitised the heritage of communities across Galway into interactive online experiences

The project received the Open Data Award, having been shortlisted with the National Cancer Registry of Ireland

It involved a collaboration between Galway County Council, University of Galway, ATU Galway, Galway County Heritage Forum, The Heritage Council, ICAN and community heritage groups

So far over 40 town and village StoryMaps have been created

Heritage Officer Marie Mannion said the primary goal of StoryMaps is to make heritage accessible to everyone.

In addition, historical information relating to 1,000 townlands has been digitised

This year’s awards were presented by Taoiseach Micheál Martin at O’Reilly Hall in UCD.