Galway County Councillors have affirmed their support for the rights of International Protection Applicants to seek asylum in Ireland.





Gardaí are investigating an incident which saw a fire break out at the former hotel Ross Lake House, which had been earmarked for accommodation for 70 asylum seekers.

Today’s council meeting saw all councillors agree a motion which aims to call on leaders and public representatives to refrain from stoking fear among communities.

The motion, supported by all councillors present, also calls on the Government department to improve communication regarding the housing of refugees.

The motion was put forward by Connemara South councillor Alastair McKinstry, who says public representatives need to avoid stoking fear:

The post Galway County Councillors affirm support for rights of asylum seekers following Roscahill incident appeared first on Galway Bay FM.