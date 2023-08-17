Galway County Council urges the public to take part in survey about local government online services
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway County Council is urging the public to take part in a national survey about local government online services
It’s aim is to inform a new Digital and ICT Strategy being created for local government
The survey is being conducted by Local Government Ireland and is available on lgma.ie
It’s aim is to understand what works well for the public and what needs to be done to make it easier to use and access online services.
