Galway County Council urged to use Irish language more often in chamber

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Councillors and officials are being encouraged to use the Irish language more often in the chamber.

Galway is a bilingual city, while the county is home to the Connemara Gaeltacht, the largest Irish-speaking area in the country.

Loughrea Councillor Shane Curley believes councillors should set an example and take pride in using a cupla focal.

Fianna Fáil’s Councillor Curley says using a couple of words as Gaeilge everyday will make a difference:

