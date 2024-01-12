Galway County Council urged to take action on poor accessibility of county’s graveyards
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council is being urged to take action on the level of accessibility to graveyards across the county.
Headford Councillor Andrew Reddington claims many of Galway’s graveyards have poor accessibility, in terms of pathways, gates and ramps.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Fine Gael councillor says graveyard committees need more support as they operate on a limited budget and only receive a small annual grant for maintenance.
Councillor Reddington highlighted one particular situation, which he described as very distressing to witness:
The post Galway County Council urged to take action on poor accessibility of county’s graveyards appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway businessman and Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says up to 1 in 10 small businesses could shut in the coming months
Galway businessman and Supermacs founder Pat McDonagh says up to 1 in 10 small businesses could s...
Substantial funding for Galway tech projects assisting those with disabilities
A combined one hundred and forty thousand in government funding has been awarded to Galway techno...
Council urged to review street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour
Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...
10 percent rise in employment in Galway compared to this time last year
Employment in Galway is up almost 10 percent heading into 2024 compared to the previous year. The...
Residents lodge appeal against upgrades to planned wind farm near Moycullen
Local residents have lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala over the granting of permission for u...
Council urged to review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam due to anti-social behaviour
Galway County Council is being urged to carry out a review of street lighting and CCTV in Tuam du...
Mervue United dig deep to take first points off Athenry
Mervue United 3 Athenry 3 Mervue United haven’t excited either themselves or anyone else wi...
‘Much-needed’ facelift to boost city centre
A €17.3 MILLION fund is now in place to kick off a major revamp of city centre streets involving ...
Exploring the plight of Protestants along border
Keeping your head down: Border Protestant experiences during the Troubles is the title of a publi...