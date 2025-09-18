  • Services

Galway County Council urged to seize two 'golden' housing opportunities in South Connemara

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is being urged to seize two housing opportunities in South Connemara.

Gaeltacht housing campaign group BÁNÚ has sent a letter to the local authority in relation to two schemes up for sale in Ros a Mhíl and Anach Mheáin.

The County Council is being asked to look into the suitability of the 22 houses, which were originally built as holiday homes and now require extensive refuribishment.

Bánú chair, Donncha Ó hÉallaithe told our reporter Sarah Slevin this is a golden opportunity to help alleviate the shortage of affordable housing in the Gaeltacht area

