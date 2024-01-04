Galway County Council seeking land for burial ground in Indreabhán, Leitir Móir and Leitir Mealláin

Galway County Council is seeking land in Indreabhán, Leitir Móir and Leitir Mealláin for a burial ground.

The council is appealing to members of the public who have at least 0.25 acres or more of land in those areas.





If a landowner has a suitable plot they are asked to contact Galway County Council.

They can do so by visiting the offices on Prospect Hill, calling 091 509 510, or emailing environment@galwaycoco.ie

