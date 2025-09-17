  • Services

Services

Galway County Council preparing hedge cutting policy

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway County Council preparing hedge cutting policy
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A hedge cutting policy is currently being worked on on behalf of Galway County Council.

It’s expected a draft of the plan, which will outline routes to be covered by the council and a funding mechanism, will be ready in the next few months,

Only a few local authorities throughout the country have policies, and the council is communicating with those to draft the plan.

Fianna Fáil Gort/Kinvara Councillor Gerry Finnerty has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin

 

More like this:
no_space
Galway city based GlasPort Bio wins award in Enterprise Ireland competition at Ploughing Championships

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway city based GlasPort Bio has won a Green Impact...

no_space
Support the inspiring charity cycle “Blu to RED”

People from Galway and Dublin are invited to support  an inspiring fundraising event taking place...

no_space
Doctors argue Connemara Greenway crucial for public health and climate targets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA group of doctors are calling for the urgent complet...

no_space
Plans for detailed study of Connemara's Special Areas of Conservation

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPlans are being made to carry out a detailed study of...

no_space
Inspection finds 100% compliance at Merlin Park Mental Health Unit

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn inspection has found that the Mental Health Unit a...

no_space
Information meeting in Galway city for owners of apartments and homes in multi-unit developments

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMAn information meeting will take place in Galway city...

no_space
€6.6m for transformation of Tuam Station House into enterprise hub

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMMore than 6.6 million euro has been secured for the t...

no_space
Active travel scheme gets green light for Loughrea

An active travel scheme has been approved by the NTA for the heart of Loughrea – creating a linke...

no_space
Pobal figures show over 3,000 Galway children on waiting lists for creche places

The average weekly cost of childcare across Galway is €180.96 per week for one child in full-time...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up