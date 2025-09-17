Galway County Council preparing hedge cutting policy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A hedge cutting policy is currently being worked on on behalf of Galway County Council.

It’s expected a draft of the plan, which will outline routes to be covered by the council and a funding mechanism, will be ready in the next few months,

Only a few local authorities throughout the country have policies, and the council is communicating with those to draft the plan.

Fianna Fáil Gort/Kinvara Councillor Gerry Finnerty has been speaking to our reporter Sarah Slevin