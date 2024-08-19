Galway County Council paid €2m for public liability claims in 2023
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Galway County Council had to pay out almost two million euro for public liability claims in 2023.
The €1.9m represents a significant increase on the year before, when it paid out 377,000.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
178 public liability claims were made against Galway County Council last year, amounting to a bill of €1.9m
Galway City Council, meanwhile, paid out over 733,000 from 33 claims.
Nationally, the number of claims increased by over 30 percent.
The total bill of all claims made in 2023 across all local authorities was €54m – a 15 percent increase on the 2022 bill.
The majority of claims related to trips, slips and falls.
However, according to the Irish Independent, claims are expected to reduce in the coming years due to changes to duty of care legislation.
The post Galway County Council paid €2m for public liability claims in 2023 appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Galway Rose up third tonight for night one of festival
Our Galway Rose is third up tonight, for the first selection night of the festival. Medical socia...
Figures show burglaries on the rise over the last year
Burglaries within the Galway Garda Division have increased by eight per cent over the past twelve...
Host of artists regenerated grey Gort laneway with vibrant murals
A once-neglected corner of Gort has been transformed into a riot of colour and imagination after ...
New Zealand historian tells the story of the family dynasty from Garbally House
A New Zealander with a passion for history – and for Ireland through his wife’s ancestry as a mem...
Significant tax judgement registered against Oranmore orthodentist
An Oranmore dentist who closed her practice after being suspended by the Dental Council, has been...
Galway man’s Wild Atlantic Way tractor trek for Gaza raised almost €16,000
A Galway man’s 15-day trek in an open-top vintage tractor along Ireland’s Wild Atlant...
Roadworks expected to cause delays in Clarinbridge from tomorrow.
Motorists are advised to expect delays due to Roadworks in Clarinbridge Village tomorrow. It̵...
Active Travel focus on safety in Tuam
A major overhaul of the Dublin Road in Tuam is being planned to allow for better infrastructure f...
Oxford internship for Gort graduate
A past pupil of Gort Community School was recently selected for a prestigious nine-week internshi...