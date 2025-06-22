Galway County Council must hire ecologists during the dredging of rivers

Ecologists must be hired by Galway County Council before and during dredging works on local rivers.

Senior engineer Enda Gallagher said the local authority can’t just dredge a river without getting expert advice due to ecological concerns.

Executive Engineer Gerard Haugh said dredging cannot be carried out without first getting an ecologist, and an ecologist must be present during the work.

This was in line with national legislation and requirements including to protect biodiversity and habitats.

At this week’s meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, County Councillor Geraldine Donohue (Ind) said there appeared to be a change of direction in recent years with regard dredging local rivers.

She insisted that dredging and clearing silt from a local river can “bring back so much life” when it’s done.

Councillor Donohue was supportive of biodiversity,

but said many rivers were blocked by plastics and other rubbish.

She wondered whether the Council’s Biodiversity Officer could become involved in devising a way of clearing rivers that was not impacting negatively.

Mr Haugh said every year the Council drains a section of the Dunkellin River from Craughwell to Kilcolgan. They are only allowed to remove a buildup of silt and cannot widen or deepen the route, he said.

Mr Haugh said it was difficult to get landowners to agree to allow the Council to dredge the river because it involved removing fences and placing material from the river basin on their fields.

He appealed to County Councillors to contact them with the names of any landowners who were willing to allow their land to be used for this purpose.

