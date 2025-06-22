Galway County Council must hire ecologists during the dredging of rivers

-
-
Author: Dara Bradley
~ 2 minutes read
Ecologists must be hired by Galway County Council before and during dredging works on local rivers.
Senior engineer Enda Gallagher said the local authority can’t just dredge a river without getting expert advice due to ecological concerns.
Executive Engineer Gerard Haugh said dredging cannot be carried out without first getting an ecologist, and an ecologist must be present during the work.
This was in line with national legislation and requirements including to protect biodiversity and habitats.
At this week’s meeting of the Loughrea Municipal District, County Councillor Geraldine Donohue (Ind) said there appeared to be a change of direction in recent years with regard dredging local rivers.
She insisted that dredging and clearing silt from a local river can “bring back so much life” when it’s done.
Councillor Donohue was supportive of biodiversity,
but said many rivers were blocked by plastics and other rubbish.
She wondered whether the Council’s Biodiversity Officer could become involved in devising a way of clearing rivers that was not impacting negatively.
Mr Haugh said every year the Council drains a section of the Dunkellin River from Craughwell to Kilcolgan. They are only allowed to remove a buildup of silt and cannot widen or deepen the route, he said.
Mr Haugh said it was difficult to get landowners to agree to allow the Council to dredge the river because it involved removing fences and placing material from the river basin on their fields.
He appealed to County Councillors to contact them with the names of any landowners who were willing to allow their land to be used for this purpose.
Pictured: Cllr Geraldine Donohue…change of direction
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Glowing tributes paid to popular PP as he steps down after 32 years of ministry
A rural Galway community is planning a number of celebrations to mark the retirement of their bel...
Water Safety Ireland condemns vandalism of lifesaving ringbuoys in Galway
Water Safety Ireland has strongly condemned the recent act of vandalism involving the deliberate ...
Gerry King is elected new Cathaoirleach of Connemara District
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMFianna Fail Councillor Gerry King has been elected as...
Nighttime water restrictions on Inis Oírr remain in effect
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCustomers on Inis Oirr are being reminded by Uisce Éi...
ATU Galway students develop sports coaching app to replace tactics boards
Three students from the Atlantic Technological University (ATU) in Galway, who developed a new ap...
Galway symposium honours legacy of pioneering veterinary surgeon Aleen Cust
Former European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness is one of the key speakers at this year’s annual ...
East Galway pupils have to cross busy road for sports
An urgent call has been made for improved safety measures at an East Galway primary school where ...
Galway Fishery to close due to high water temperatures
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Fishery on the Corrib River is to be closed to...
New Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abbey voted Ireland’s favourite building
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe newly built Benedictine Monastery at Kylemore Abb...