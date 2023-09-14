Galway county council may appoint local consultant to assess roadside trees with ash dieback
Author: GBFM News
Galway Bay fm newsroom – A proposal has been made for Galway County Council to appoint a local consultant to assess roadside trees with the ash dieback disease.
It came from Councillor Jimmy McClearn at this week’s Loughrea Municipal District Meeting who said it would serve to inform farmers about which trees pose the biggest risk of falling,
This follows news that the Department of Agriculture and the National Roads Authority will not be providing any funding to assist farmers in the removal of trees with the disease.
Landowners will be responsible for any damage caused by fallen ash trees, and their removal is an expensive process.
Local Councillor and landowner, PJ Murphy says a council appointed consultant would be a great help
