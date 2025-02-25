Galway County Council launches programme of events and activities for Seachtain na Gaeilge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Irish Language Week – Seachtain na Gaeilge – gets underway this Saturday as we head towards the national holiday Lá Fhéile Padraig on Monday fortnight

The programme of events and activities for Galway has been launched at County Hall

The ceremony included the announcement of the winners of this year’s Padraig Pearse Scholarships to attend the Gaeltacht during the summer

Tuairisceoir FYI Galway Chloe Nolan has been speaking to the council’s Irish Language Officer and two of the recipients of last year’s Padraig Pearse scholarships