Galway County Council launches new housing schemes

A sum of €25 million will be ploughed into tackling the county’s housing shortage with the construction of three social housing schemes this year.

This figure is on top of the €15 million spent last year on refurbishing and building new Council houses across Galway.

And Galway County Council last week unveiled a new plan to set up a dedicated team of experts to draw down more money from the State to continue to invest in housing projects to ease the housing and homelessness crisis.

Director of Services for Housing, Michael Owens said the Council was pumping €25 million into building social houses in the county this year and next. He detailed three housing projects that were at design, contract and construction stage and which would increase the social housing stock by over 110.

Some 68 homes are under construction in Tullahill in Loughrea, and these will be delivered on a phased basis between now and the end of 2020, he said.

Another four homes are to be built in An Cheathrú Rua; and the contract for this project was awarded to Finna Construction earlier this month.

The €25m cash will also allow for the appointment of a design team for the construction of approximately 40 houses in Tir an Bhuí in Tuam.

Mr Owens also informed County Councillors on Monday that some €15 million had been invested already in the Tuam regeneration area which comprised of the refurbishment of 21 houses on Gilmartin Road, the construction of 40 new homes in Cúil Ghréine (28) and Gort an Chláir (12), which are all due for completion in July and the approval for the 40 houses in Tir an Bhuí.

Other projects – including new social houses in Clifden and Roundstone – were also being progressed, Mr Owens assured Connemara Councillors Eileen Mannion and Gerry King.

Chief Executive of Galway County Council Kevin Kelly outlined his vision to create an ‘urban and rural regeneration team’ made up of engineers and Council staff, which would be dedicated to drawing down grants for more housing projects.

Mr Kelly said the County Council has been very successful in the recent past at tapping into funding streams but a dedicated team that targets grant applications could reap even more rewards for the county.

He was awaiting approval from the Department to fund the team, he said. He explained that Government funding streams have increased in recent years to tackle the homeless crisis facing the country and the Council needed a dedicated team to capitalise and get its fair share of the additional funding.

Cllr Mary Hoade (FF) said it was a good idea and suggested that priority was being given to projects that were ‘shovel ready’. Cllr Liam Carroll (FG) said a dedicated team to draw down funding would be welcome.

Mr Kelly said the Council needs to get Government approval for the new team, and there was no budget yet for it. “The question is not whether we can afford it, but can we afford not to,” he asked.

Cllr Joe Byrne (FG) said there were a lot of positive developments on the housing front in the county, and he asked that Mr Owens give a presentation to elected members about all of the housing projects that are being progressed at the moment.