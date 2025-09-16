  • Services

Galway County Council hearing presidential pitches

Galway County Council hearing presidential pitches
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

This article is being updated live from 11.30am until the end of today’s meeting. 

11.50am

Next to speaking is Lucy-Anne O’Leary, who’s confident she has the credentials to lead the country.

They include a two decade career in public service and advocacy, in her words, to “amplify the voices of the vulnerable”.

She says she believes in an Ireland that leaves no-one behind, and her presidency would be a forward-thinking leadership rooted in compassion.

11.45am

The latest appearance is Gearoid O Dubhthaigh – who poses an interesting question to councillors.

Could the career of US political activist Charlie Kirk and his assassination be the future here in Ireland?

He expressed concern over the functioning of democracy, and expressed a keen interest in human rights.

He also spoke on the important of marriage – and said we have no future unless we get our act together when it comes to family.

11.40am

Next to speak is Séana Kerr, who has a focus on traditional family values – calling the family a ‘sacred unit’.

She’s spoken of a time of transformation for Ireland, and her message held religious tones with reference to God.

She’s described herself as someone inspired by past failures and someone who values integrity over popularity.

11.30am 

Galway County Council is now hearing pitches from aspiring presidential candidates.

Last night, City Councillors declined to give their backing to any of the candidates who made an appearance.

First to appear at County Hall today is Aidan Harrington – who’s heavy on the need for decentralization.

He feels some power should be removed from the Dáil and returned to local authorities.

He’s also spoken on stigma around mental health, the struggles of young people, and loneliness in an increasingly digital society.

Mr. Harrington said his experience as a bus driver showed him just how beautiful this country truly is.

 

