Galway County Council expands fleet for roadworks and winter operations

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has expanded its fleet with modern, high-capacity vehicles for roadworks and winter operations.

The extra vehicles will support road maintenance across its five Municipal Districts and boost its capacity to treat the national secondary and regional roads during the winter.

The council has taken delivery of three new 26-tonne Renault tipper trucks at a total cost of €600,000.

Supplied by Dublin-based Setanta Vehicle Sales North Ltd., the vehicles will assist Municipal District Offices in delivering the annual roads programme.

In addition, funding of just over €500,000 from Transport Infrastructure Ireland has enabled the purchase of two permanently mounted salt spreaders with brine-spreading capability.

The Council says these vehicles form a key part of the local authority’s Winter Service fleet, helping to keep strategic routes open during severe cold weather.

Last winter, more than 1,300 kilometres of the Galway road network were treated, with over 8,000 tonnes of salt spread as part of winter operations.