Galway County Council continues with the Green Dog Walkers campaign in the county
A programme that has seen great success around the country is to continue in Galway for 2024.
The Green Dog Walkers scheme is a positive, proactive, non-confrontational way to change attitudes about dog fouling around the country and has proven very successful.
The Scheme consists of dog owners and dog walkers committing to clean up after their dogs, and a friendly reminder to other dog walkers to clean up after their dogs, while at no time being aggressive or confrontational in the process.
The continuation of the campaign has been welcomed by Cathaoirleach of the County of Galway, Cllr Liam Carroll, Chief Executive, Galway County Council, Mr Liam Conneally and Director of Services, Environment, Ms Eileen Ruane.
An information leaflet about the Scheme and a pledge form are both available online at www.galway.ie and you can get further information by going to www.galway.ie or you can contact the Environment Section, Galway County Council at 091-509510 or email environment@galwaycoco.ie.
