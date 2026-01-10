Galway County Council chief outlines 2025 progress – and vision for the year ahead

The provision of social and affordable housing remains a top priority for Galway County Council – in an effort to add to its current stock of more than 3,200 units with over 90% occupancy.

The local authority’s Chief Executive Liam Conneally said that than 220 new social and affordable homes were delivered last year and he wants to extend this.

Reflecting on the past year, he said that Galway County Council had reinforced services, developed infrastructure, and supported communities in partnership with elected members.

He said that this also included the provision of additional staff along with the local and national stakeholders to achieve sustainable and inclusive growth.

But he acknowledged that housing remained a central priority with the Council’s social housing stock rising to 3,227 units at 91% occupancy, supported by 223 new homes.

Affordable housing advanced with all 61 units at Garraí na Gaoithe in Claregalway allocated and design teams appointed for 44 more homes in Raheen and Páirc na hAbhainn in Athenry.

Over 420 homes were upgraded to A-rated standards under the retrofit programme, cutting heating costs by up to 70%.

Key milestones included the sod turning for the €23.6 million 88-unit scheme in Claregalway, contract signings in Loughrea and Ballinasloe and completed schemes in Ardrahan and Ballymoe.

Major progress throughout 2025 included the €35.75 million Inis Oírr Pier extension, the largest investment by government ever in the offshore islands and An Gaeltacht, alongside upgrades to Oranmore Train Station and a new enterprise hub at Tuam Station House.

Work advanced on the Connemara Greenway with €3.5 million in active-travel funding and planning approval for the Clifden to Oughterard section.

Key road schemes such as the Athenry Ring Road moved through design and tender stages, while €6.8 million supported 70 rural water projects, including vital mains replacements. These projects underline the Council’s commitment to connectivity and sustainability across Co. Galway.

The Town Centre First initiative set a strong benchmark for community-led regeneration, highlighted by the opening of Portumna Courthouse, with plans to extend this approach to Gort, Clifden, and other towns.

And the BIA Innovator Campus continues to drive regional growth in food innovation.

National recognition for the local authority came with the Tobar Mhuire regeneration project in Ahascragh and the Council’s win in the “Building Communities” category at the 2025 Community Housing Awards. This award highlights innovation and sustainability in public housing delivery.

The adoption of the Council’s record €203 million budget for 2026 provides a clear roadmap for growth, with no increase in the annual rate on valuation while balancing revenue generation and business support.

Plans include continued investment in infrastructure, climate action, and public amenities, including regeneration projects, the N6 Galway City Ring Road, Greenways, and expanded Summer and Winter Ready Programmes.

Digital transformation AI integration, and staffing investment will underpin future efficient service delivery.

Strategic workforce planning will continue, building on 82 posts filled and 50 recruitment panels set up in 2025, alongside over 2,000 training days and enhanced staff welfare initiatives.

The Council processed over 150,000 Presidential Election applications, advanced the Register of Electors transfer to voter.ie, began plans to energy retrofit and expand headquarters, and launched a redesigned bilingual website with improved accessibility and mobile performance. These measures reflect a strong focus on modernisation and public engagement.

Community resilience was evident in the Storm Éowyn response, with 54 hubs supporting communities during power outages. Galway Sports Partnership delivered 200 programmes to 16,000 participants, promoting inclusivity across all ages.

The County hosted the National Age Friendly Awards and adopted a new Strategy for older residents, while Clarinbridge won the IPB Pride of Place Award for its outstanding community engagement.

Galway Public Libraries remained a vibrant hub for learning and connection, delivering farm safety workshops, creative projects linking communities from Belfast to Inishbofin, early literacy support for expectant parents, and Ireland’s first public tax education clinics with the University of Galway.

These initiatives demonstrate the Council’s commitment to social inclusion and lifelong learning.

And Mr Conneally said that the year ahead promised continued progress in housing, infrastructure, and community development – ensuring Galway remains a great place to live, work and invest.

Pictured: Review…Galway County Council Chief Executive Liam Conneally.