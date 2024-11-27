Galway County Council approves €66.5 million for housing projects across county

Galway County Council has unanimously approved €66.5 million in housing borrowing requirements to fund critical housing projects.

The loans are subject to approval from the Minister for Housing – and if granted, will enable the delivery of the first affordable cost rental homes in the county.

€25 million will be ringfenced for further development of three affordable housing schemes – Raheen and Pairc na hAbhainn in Athenry and Drum na Gaoithe in Claregalway.

Athenry/Oranmore area Fine Gael councillor Peter Feeney says ambition is important when it comes to tackling the housing crisis.