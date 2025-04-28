  • Services

Galway County Council announces 44 new affordable homes for Athenry

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council has announced plans to deliver 44 new affordable homes in Athenry.

The affordable units are proposed under the Government’s ‘Housing for All’ programme.

The Local Authority has today signed contracts with Studio PKA, Paul Keogh Architects, for the design of the two housing schemes.

They include 28 homes at Raheen and 16 at Páirc na hAbhainn.

The Council’s Director of Housing Michael Owens says developments such as this new one in Athenry and the newly completed one in Claregalway will breathe new life into local communities.

