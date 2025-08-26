Galway County Council advise caution near coastal areas due to expected high tide

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Council is advising the public to take extra care near coastal areas this evening

It’s as a high tide advisory has been issued by Met Éireann, which will expire tomorrow (Wednesday) at midday.

Met Éireann says Highest Astronomical Tide levels are forecast to be approached or exceeded along Galways’ Atlantic coastline.

That’s due to a combination of forecasted storm surge, tidal prediction and significant wave heights.

It also advises that high tide is expected at 8:10 this evening in Galway.