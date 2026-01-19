Galway County Council accused of failing bullied teenager

-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 3 minutes read
Galway County Council has been accused of failing a teenager being subjected to daily bullying and intimidation.
Cllr Donagh Killilea (FF) told a meeting of Tuam Municipal District that the child, who lives with their parents in a Council house in Tuam, is being subjected to regular abuse on their way to and from school from teenagers living in nearby houses.
Despite several attempts to have the Council intervene over the past six months, Cllr Killilea said ‘nothing’ had happened.
The Fianna Fáil councillor said the Housing Section in the Council had committed to meet with the family but never followed through.
This was ‘unacceptable’, he said, as he warned if action was not taken ahead of the next Municipal District meeting, he would put down a motion of no confidence in Council staff.
“On the 26th of August, I raised that a minor was being bullied up in [named estate]. I was given a commitment from Housing that a Housing Liaison Officer would go out and visit.
“This young child is going in and out of the estate, getting hassled, and it was going on long before it was ever reported to the Council,” said Cllr Killilea.
“It’s not good enough that some official in Galway County Council has not seen fit to make contact with that family – not to ring them, not to make contact with them, not to send so much a smoke signal,” he continued.
Cllr Killilea said it was “extremely disappointing”, particularly as the family involved had just received a letter telling them that their rent was going to be increased.
“I am going to put down a motion of no confidence . . . if this is not addressed by our next meeting,” he said.
Director of Services, Michael Owens, said he would “follow up” on the matter.
Speaking after the meeting on Monday, Cllr Killilea said in his time on the Council, he had never had to raise an issue such as this in public due to a lack of action by the Council.
“I was previously told a member of the Housing team would meet with the family. I have followed up with four separate requests and was given commitments that a meeting would take place – it hasn’t happened.
“In eleven years on the Council, I have never had to raise an issue like this because it would be addressed behind the scenes. But I will have no choice but to put down a motion of no confidence,” he said.
“It is just not good enough that this adolescent and their parents were given assurances that were not followed up on,” said Cllr Killillea.
Pictured: Cllr Donagh Killilea…just not good enough.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Staffing issues in Galway’s disability sector
Just over one in every ten posts in Galway’s Children’s Disability Network Teams (CDNT) are vacan...
Councillors told initial proposals for Dunmore withdrawn because of plan’s ‘limited scope’
A masterplan is to be drawn up for the Dunmore Bridge Street regeneration project after the ‘limi...
Galway volunteers head to Ethiopia for latest phase of orphanage refurbishment
The commitment of a small but incredibly dedicated group of Galway volunteers to making life bett...
Galway Cathedral Novena aims to explore hope, healing and everyday faith
Galway Cathedral this week announced the schedule for its annual Novena to Our Lady of Perpetual ...
Galway artist launches exhibition in aid of Hospice at the age of 88
An inspirational Galway woman – still painting beautifully in her late eighties – will launch an ...
Blooming reeds leave swimming area closed in Portumna
By Avril Horan CONFUSION over who is responsible for removing reeds at the Portumna swimming a...
Unauthorised encampment in shadow of Portumna Castle
By Avril Horan CONCERNS have been raised over the continued presence of an unauthorised encamp...
Calls to pull plug on Electric Skyline contract
By Avril Horan CALLS have been made to ‘pull the plug’ on the public lighting maintenance cont...
Galway City Council on the brink of deal for Pálás
Galway City Council is nearing a deal to secure the future operation of Pálás Cinema, the Galway ...