  • Services

Services

Galway Councils to send "shopping list" to Government on badly needed infrastructure upgrades

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway Councils to send "shopping list" to Government on badly needed infrastructure upgrades
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City and County Council are to send a “shopping list” to Government on badly needed infrastructure upgrades across the county.

Both local authorities are currently undertaking an in-depth survey of serviced lands to see how they could be improved to support housing development.

The matter was discussed in-depth at County Hall last evening, as work is still underway.

It comes as Government will outline plans for 200 billion euro of investment in national infrastructure today.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says there will be investment in infrastructure to support new homes.

More like this:
no_space
Councillors clash over support for potential presidential candidates

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMCounty Councillors have clashed at County Hall over p...

no_space
Irish Cancer Society Roadshow to visit Galway city tomorrow and Thursday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA special awareness roadshow run by the Irish Cancer ...

no_space
Back-up generator to be installed at Ballinasloe Water Treatment Plant

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA back-up power generator is to be installed at Balli...

no_space
'Do Not Swim' notices extended at Ballyloughane and Grattan Road beaches

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway City Council has extended the 'Do Not Swim' no...

no_space
Boston Scientific staff raise over €100,000 in one-day breast cancer charity climb

Over 200 employees at one of Galway’s gold chip employers scaled new heights recently for a worth...

no_space
Cyclist posted social media clip of driver’s overtaking manoeuvre

A Conamara man who overtook a cyclist along the R336 at Indreabhán – video footage of which was s...

no_space
Hedge cutting will make roads safer for motorists and pedestrians alike

The hedge cutters were finally out in force across areas of the county over the weekend – bringin...

no_space
Agriculture Minister officially opens Pete Roche's Constituency Office in Abbeyknockmoy

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe Agriculture Minister Martin Haydon has officially...

no_space
Marine conservation group enlists public's help to reduce waste and litter in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe public is being asked to come up with solutions t...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up