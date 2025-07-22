Galway Councils to send "shopping list" to Government on badly needed infrastructure upgrades

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway City and County Council are to send a “shopping list” to Government on badly needed infrastructure upgrades across the county.

Both local authorities are currently undertaking an in-depth survey of serviced lands to see how they could be improved to support housing development.

The matter was discussed in-depth at County Hall last evening, as work is still underway.

It comes as Government will outline plans for 200 billion euro of investment in national infrastructure today.

Speaking to Galway Talks, Galway East TD and Junior Minister Sean Canney says there will be investment in infrastructure to support new homes.