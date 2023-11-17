Galway councillors want to meet Garda Chief over public order incidents
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Stephen Corrigan
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
City Councillors have once again requested that Galway’s Garda Chief come before them to answer questions on ‘spiralling’ public order incidents in the city.
At a meeting of the Council this week, Cllr Mike Cubbard (Ind) proposed that the Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division come into the Council Chamber to set out what gardaí were doing to tackle anti-social behaviour.
The Independent councillor said videos were circulating once again in recent days showing violent outbursts on Mainguard Street and in Eyre Square, adding that these incidents were happening “day in, day out” and damaging the city’s reputation.
“People my own age are telling me that they are no longer going into town because of it. Unless we get a handle on this, people will stop going into the city,” said Cllr Cubbard.
As previously reported by the Galway City Tribune, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche told the City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that there was no requirement for him to come before the Council and that the JPC was the appropriate forum for such discussions to take place.
This is a shortened preview version of this story. To read the rest of the article, see the November 17 edition of the Galway City Tribune. You can support our journalism and buy a digital edition HERE.
More like this:
Land Development Agency set to take Harbour lands for housing
Galway Harbour Company is almost ready to sign off on a deal with the Land Development Agency (LD...
Galway TD wants serial offenders to pay their own legal fees
A Galway TD has been given a commitment by Government that it will consider “hitting serial offen...
Hayes makes history with top-20 finish in Tumbling World Championships
A member of Renmore Gymnastics Club lad made history in Birmingham last week with a top-20 finish...
Dramatic take on trial that opened the US to Ulysses
A bawdy courtroom drama, telling the true story of the 1933 New York trial that liberated James J...
Druid return in March with O’Casey’s Shadow of a Gunman
Druid Theatre’s production of Sean O’Casey’s The Shadow of a Gunman, which was first staged at th...
SIPO warns election hopefuls on crowdfunding campaigns
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Local election candidates hoping ...
Students extend their lead at top of the Championship
Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty With the Men’s side having won the First Division title a...
Corofin hope to thrive on return to provincial stage
Corofin begin their quest for an 11th Connacht senior club Gaelic football title this Saturday wh...
Teenage art puts spotlight on challenge of accessing public and cultural spaces
A new exhibition, created by teenagers who have lifelong physical health conditions, aims to high...