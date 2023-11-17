  • Services

Galway councillors want to meet Garda Chief over public order incidents

From this week's Galway City Tribune

From this week's Galway City Tribune

City Councillors have once again requested that Galway’s Garda Chief come before them to answer questions on ‘spiralling’ public order incidents in the city.

At a meeting of the Council this week, Cllr Mike Cubbard (Ind) proposed that the Chief Superintendent of Galway Garda Division come into the Council Chamber to set out what gardaí were doing to tackle anti-social behaviour.

The Independent councillor said videos were circulating once again in recent days showing violent outbursts on Mainguard Street and in Eyre Square, adding that these incidents were happening “day in, day out” and damaging the city’s reputation.

“People my own age are telling me that they are no longer going into town because of it. Unless we get a handle on this, people will stop going into the city,” said Cllr Cubbard.

As previously reported by the Galway City Tribune, Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche told the City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) that there was no requirement for him to come before the Council and that the JPC was the appropriate forum for such discussions to take place.
