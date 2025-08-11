  • Services

Services

Galway councillor hits out at rogue objectors as government makes fresh attempts to tackle the housing crisis

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Galway councillor hits out at rogue objectors as government makes fresh attempts to tackle the housing crisis
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city councillor Eddie Hoare has hit out at rogue objectors as the government makes fresh attempts to tackle the housing crisis

New directions from the Housing Minister mean sites which were dezoned will now be considered for zoning if they align with the planning framework and if they can be connected to services

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Planning Regulator said Minister Browne’s new guidelines mean council development plans will need to be updated

The Planning Regulator may make submissions to local authorities or recommend ministers issue directions to local authorities

However, a spokesman for the Department of Housing insists responsibility for zoning of land still rests with local councillors

Galway city Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare is supporting the new approach to zoning

He says rogue objectors need to be curtailed and on Galway Talks disagreed it will silence justified objections

 

More like this:
no_space
Garda Sergeant who lives in Caltra appears in court over corruption charges

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Garda Sergeant who lives in Caltra has appeared in ...

no_space
Health Care Assistants in Galway hospitals don new uniforms today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMHealth Care Assistants in Galway hospitals are now do...

no_space
Galway Camogie Champions visit Dublin's Temple Street Hospital

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMSeveral members of Galway's victorious All-Ireland ca...

no_space
13 puppies found off N59 reunited with mother

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM13 puppies, found alone off the N59 last week, have b...

no_space
Galway fourth most-visited county by foreign companies looking to set up

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere have been 409 IDA site visits with foreign comp...

no_space
ComReg to be contacted over poor mobile coverage in Headford

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA Headford Councillor plans to write to ComReg over p...

no_space
Preparations underway for All-Ireland winning Galway Camogie team homecoming

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPreparations are underway for the homecoming of the A...

no_space
Man is jailed for ten years for vicious rape

By Sonya McLean A man residing in Ballinasloe has been jailed for nine years after he walked i...

no_space
Two Bishops and nine priests gather to concelebrate Annual Mass of St. Feichin

The sun shone gently on a lovely Sunday evening for the Annual Concelebrated Mass of St Feichin i...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up