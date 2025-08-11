Galway councillor hits out at rogue objectors as government makes fresh attempts to tackle the housing crisis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway city councillor Eddie Hoare has hit out at rogue objectors as the government makes fresh attempts to tackle the housing crisis

New directions from the Housing Minister mean sites which were dezoned will now be considered for zoning if they align with the planning framework and if they can be connected to services

A spokeswoman for the Office of the Planning Regulator said Minister Browne’s new guidelines mean council development plans will need to be updated

The Planning Regulator may make submissions to local authorities or recommend ministers issue directions to local authorities

However, a spokesman for the Department of Housing insists responsibility for zoning of land still rests with local councillors

Galway city Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare is supporting the new approach to zoning

He says rogue objectors need to be curtailed and on Galway Talks disagreed it will silence justified objections