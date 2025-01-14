Galway Councillor assures public that city council run parking is not going cashless

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A City Councillor is assuring the public that city council run parking in Galway is not going ‘cashless’

This comes as 90 parking meters throughout the city currently don’t offer a payment facility due to ongoing legal proceedings

Cllr Mike Cubbard pointed out that although inconvenient, motorists can still pay using cash at any of the payzone retail outlets throughout the city.

He shared the public’s frustration at the situation and squashed the ‘cashless society’ rumours that are being spread online