Galway councillor among country's highest Social Media spenders for General Election

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Galway County Councillor Noel Thomas was among the country’s highest Social Media spenders for the General Election of 2024.

The Independent Ireland Councillor for Connemara spent just over ten thousand euro on social media advertising.

The report comes after Google, along with Meta who run Facebook and Instagram, removed political ads from their platforms.

An investigation by thejournal.ie ranked the Connemara South Councillor among the highest spenders in the country, despite not getting elected to the Galway West Constituency in last year’s Election.

The investigation also found nationally at least €1 Million was spent on social media and digital advertising in the 2024 Election.

Darragh Moriarty, Labour Councillor for Dublin South-Central topped the list, spending almost €16,000 on social media ads.

Fellow Labour Party member and TD for Dublin Central Marie Sherlock was the highest spender among elected TDs with just under €12,000 spent.

